Full closure for El Tejon Unified due to weather

5:27 AM, Jan 13, 2017
1 hour ago
The El Tejon Unified School District is now on a full closure for Friday due to weather. 

According to the Superintendent of Schools alertline, the school is closed due to snow and/or ice. 

