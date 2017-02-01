Two juveniles arrested for breaking into Pioneer Drive Elementary School on Tuesday, January 31

Zuriel Loving
8:48 AM, Feb 1, 2017

FILE image

Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, two juveniles were arrested last night, January 31, 2017, for breaking into Pioneer Drive Elementary School.

KCSO deputies were responding to a silent alarm around 10:32 p.m. and found two juveniles on school grounds with stolen school property. They were both arrested for burglary.

Their names are not being released due to their age.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News