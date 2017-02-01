Two juveniles arrested for breaking into Pioneer Drive Elementary School on Tuesday, January 31

Clear
HI: 66°
LO: 51°
LO: 48°
HI: 67°
LO: 52°
FILE image
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, two juveniles were arrested last night, January 31, 2017, for breaking into Pioneer Drive Elementary School.
KCSO deputies were responding to a silent alarm around 10:32 p.m. and found two juveniles on school grounds with stolen school property. They were both arrested for burglary.
Their names are not being released due to their age.
One person has died after a fatal dune buggy accident in Rosamond Wednesday afternoon.
Baker Street and Chico Street were blocked off as Bakersfield police investigated a possible homicide in the area Wednesday around 11 a.m.
Univision channels have been dropped from Charter-Spectrum following tense negotiations between the companies, the Los Angeles Times…
UPDATE (Feb. 1, 2017, 4:10 p.m.): During the investigation officials determined the threats did not appear to be credible, however the case…