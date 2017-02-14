Two men arrested for possession of firearms at Valley Plaza Mall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On Monday, February 13th, 2017, at about 12:00 pm, officers of the Bakersfield Police Department received a call of subjects at the Valley Plaza Mall in possession of firearms.

Upon arrival, officers located two adult males inside the mall who were in possession of loaded firearms.

One of the firearms was determined to be stolen and the other had an obliterated serial number. As a result of the investigation, Traykell Propps, 21, and Terrell Gibson, 23, were arrested for receiving stolen property, firearm, and gang related charges.

Due to the nature of the charges and the immediate threat to public safety, a judge was contacted and authorized a bail increase in the amount of one million dollars.