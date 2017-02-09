Two men charged in Delano Joint Union High School District sex scandal pleaded not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The two men charged in a school sex scandal were back in court Wednesday.

Bobby Perigo and Juan Brito pleaded not guilty to their charges.

Perigo, a former Delano Joint Union High School District employee, is charged with three counts of sex with students as well as four other felonies.

Brito is charged with being an accessory to those crimes.

Their trial is expected to start April 3.

