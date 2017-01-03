Two suspects break in to East Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Two suspects intruded in to a person’s home in East Bakersfield around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Police arrived and set up a perimeter in the 1400 block of Alta Vista but both suspects took off running out the back. A female was in the getaway car.

Three people were taken into custody including Robert Davis, 46, William Robinson, 38, and a 17-year-old female juvenile.

All three were arrested for burglary and conspiracy.