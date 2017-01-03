Two suspects break in to East Bakersfield home

12:59 PM, Jan 3, 2017

Assault Police Car Crime Generic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Two suspects intruded in to a person’s home in East Bakersfield around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Police arrived and set up a perimeter in the 1400 block of Alta Vista but both suspects took off running out the back. A female was in the getaway car.

Three people were taken into custody including Robert Davis, 46, William Robinson, 38, and a 17-year-old female juvenile.

All three were arrested for burglary and conspiracy.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News