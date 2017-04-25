Two suspects steal multiple items from General Shafter Elementary School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

General Shafter Elementary School was broken into last Friday and Saturday. The two suspects stole several items both times.

The suspects took tractor accessories, a school board of trustees member told 23ABC. Video surveillance caught the suspects and vehicle on camera.

The two suspects are described as white males in their mid to late 20’s.

The vehicle they used was a 2008 or possibly newer white Chevy GMC extended cab with Nurf bars, extended tow mirrors and chrome rims.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call police.