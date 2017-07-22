Two-vehicle crash in Delano leaves one person with major injuries

Jessica Harrington
8:53 AM, Jul 22, 2017
1 hour ago
DELANO, Calif. -

The Delano Police Department is investigating a crash that left at least one person with major injuries. 

 

Officials said a Jeep collided with a truck near County Line Road and Bellina Street around 5:45 Saturday morning. 

 

Delano PD said there were four passengers in the jeep. One of those passengers was airlifted to a local hospital with major injuries. 

 

No other details were immediately available. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News