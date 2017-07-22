Two-vehicle crash in Delano leaves one person with major injuries

Fair
HI: 103°
LO: 76°
The Delano Police Department is investigating a crash that left at least one person with major injuries.
Officials said a Jeep collided with a truck near County Line Road and Bellina Street around 5:45 Saturday morning.
Delano PD said there were four passengers in the jeep. One of those passengers was airlifted to a local hospital with major injuries.
No other details were immediately available.
Fire crews are battling a small grass fire near Highway 223 and Comanche Drive.
Grimmway Farms employees will join volunteers from local businesses to distribute hundreds of backpacks and essential school supplies to…
On Saturday, volunteers from Rebuilding Together and Sears' Heroes at Home program will renovate the Bakersfield Senior Community Center.