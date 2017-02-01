Univision channels dropped from Charter-Spectrum following ongoing negotiations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Univision channels have been dropped from Charter-Spectrum following tense negotiations between the companies, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday.

Bakesfield's Univision station, KABE/Channel 39, was broadcasting a message through the morning Wednesday that read: "We are currently working to bring this channel back on the air. We ask for your patience as we continue to work out a deal that is fair for everyone." They've also posted about the issue on their Facebook page:

In a national press release issued Tuesday, Univision officials said they're "ready to resume good faith negotiations immediately and hope Charter will do what is right for its Hispanic customers."

It didn't immediately appear that Charter had posted any official comment yet.