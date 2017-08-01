Vandenburg Air Force Base to conduct missile test into the Pacific

Fair
HI: 105°
LO: 84°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Vandenburg Air Force Base will be conducting missile tests into the Pacific beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
The unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile test comes after North Korea launched a missile on Friday July 28th.
23ABC will be livestreaming the launch from our Facebook page.
The Department of Transportation has announced Northboud State Route 99 ramp will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday August 1st and 2nd
The San Joaquin Community Hospital and First 5 Kern will host the Children's Mobile Immunization Clinic which will be offering FREE immunizations
