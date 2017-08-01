Vandenburg Air Force Base to conduct missile test into the Pacific

8:02 AM, Aug 1, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Vandenburg Air Force Base will be conducting missile tests into the Pacific beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday morning. 

The unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile test comes after North Korea launched a missile on Friday July 28th. 

