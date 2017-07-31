Vegetation fire burning in Kern River Canyon

Fair
The Kern County Fire Department is on scene of a vegetation fire burning near Highway 178 in the Kern River Canyon.
According to KCFD, the fire is about 20-25 acres in size and has the potential to turn into a "large incident."
This story is developing, check back for updates.
UPDATE (July 30, 2017 12:10p): Arson investigators are on scene and trying to determine what caused the fire.
