Vegetation fire burning in Kern River Canyon

5:04 PM, Jul 30, 2017
The Kern County Fire Department is on scene of a vegetation fire burning near Highway 178 in the Kern River Canyon.

According to KCFD, the fire is about 20-25 acres in size and has the potential to turn into a "large incident."

This story is developing, check back for updates.

