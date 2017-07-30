Vehicle submerged in Canal at Herring Road and Highway 99

The California Highway Patrol and the Kern County Fire Department responded to the canal near Highway 99 and Herring Road Sunday morning for a car that was submerged in the water.

CHP responded around 6:30 a.m. and found a black vehicle almost fully submerged in the water.

Officials checked the vehicle and determined there was no one inside.

Crews called off the search around 7:30 a.m.

Officials said they believe whoever was in the vehicle was able to get out on their own.