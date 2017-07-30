Vehicle submerged in Canal at Herring Road and Highway 99

Fair
HI: 107°
LO: 75°
The California Highway Patrol and the Kern County Fire Department responded to the canal near Highway 99 and Herring Road Sunday morning for a car that was submerged in the water. CHP responded around 6:30 a.m. and found a black vehicle almost fully submerged in the water.
The California Highway Patrol and the Kern County Fire Department responded to the canal near Highway 99 and Herring Road Sunday morning for a car that was submerged in the water.
CHP responded around 6:30 a.m. and found a black vehicle almost fully submerged in the water.
Officials checked the vehicle and determined there was no one inside.
Crews called off the search around 7:30 a.m.
Officials said they believe whoever was in the vehicle was able to get out on their own.
Bakersfield Police are asking for the community's assistance in locating a runaway juvenile considered at risk due to a medical condition.…
On Sunday around 3:40 a.m. Bakersfield Police did a traffic stop 3400 block of Q Street near 34th Street.
The California Highway Patrol and the Kern County Fire Department responded to the canal near Highway 99 and Herring Road Sunday morning for…
Bakersfield police were dispatched to Memorial Hospital around 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning regarding a man who arrived at the hospital by…