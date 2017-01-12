Vehicle versus pedestrian accident reported in Central Bakersfield on Chester Ave.

Cloudy
HI: 57°
LO: 45°
HI: 52°
LO: 41°
HI: 54°
LO: 38°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A vehicle versus pedestrian accident was reported in Central Bakersfield Wednesday night.
The pedestrian received moderate injuries. The accident happened near Chester Avenue and California Avenue.
23ABC will continue to update this story as we receive more information.
Mental illness affects one in five adults in any given year.
McFarland police were called to the corner of Browning Road and E Kern Ave Wednesday night around 8 p.m. after a victim reported his car was…
According to ESPN the San Diego Chargers intend to announce plans as early as Thursday to move to Los Angeles, KABC-TV in Los Angeles reported.
A vehicle versus pedestrian accident was reported in Central Bakersfield Wednesday night.