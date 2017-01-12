Vehicle versus pedestrian accident reported in Central Bakersfield on Chester Ave.

7:46 PM, Jan 11, 2017
7:51 PM, Jan 11, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A vehicle versus pedestrian accident was reported in Central Bakersfield Wednesday night.

The pedestrian received moderate injuries. The accident happened near Chester Avenue and California Avenue.

23ABC will continue to update this story as we receive more information.

