The Kern County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team is working to find any possible passengers who may have been in a car that crashed into Poso Creek early Thursday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a car crashed off westbound Round Mountain Road around 2 a.m. Thursday. The CHP says a woman, identified as 27-year-old Crista Skaggs, made it out of the car, which overturned and ended up on its roof.

At about 10 a.m., two men who were "mushroom hunting" say they heard the woman. They tried to rescue her, but were not able to.

At that time KCSO's search and rescue team showed up and were able to rescue the woman. She told crews that she was the passenger in the car and that a man was driving. The driver is who crews are now looking for.

The woman was taken to a hospital. Her condition is not known.

This story is developing.