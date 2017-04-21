Victim's family says she was walking to bus stop when man approached from behind and choked her

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating an assault Friday morning near Bakersfield College.

BPD says the incident happened on Haley Street just north of Columbus Street.

Family of the victim told 23ABC the victim, a high school student, was walking to a bus stop near Bucknell Street. The bus stop was for East High students.

Family of the victim say as she was walking, a man walked up behind her and began choking her. They say he took her into an alley and held her at gunpoint. The family said the man took off the victim's pants and told her "If you scream, I'll shoot you".

The family of the victim told 23ABC the suspect told the victim that he was a student at Bakersfield College.

It is unknown at this time how the victim's altercation with the suspect ended. The victim has been cooperating with police.

This story is still developing. Check back for updates.