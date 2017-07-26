Viral video shows Bakersfield man slapping a woman's phone from her in Pismo Beach altercation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A Bakersfield man is shown slapping a woman's phone from her hand in a gas station altercation that was posted on social media.

The video posted on Facebook shows Christopher Michael Strong in an argument with a woman and her young sister at an AM PM gas station in Pismo Beach Tuesday afternoon.

Strong, 43, calls the woman recording the video "a fat tub of s---" and before he reached inside her car and slapped the phone out of her hand, Pismo Beach Police said.

Strong was taken into custody under suspicion of battery, police said.