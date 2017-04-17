Wasco juvenile arrested for assault with a deadly weapon

WASCO, Calif. -

On Friday April 14th, 2017 at approximately 4:00 pm, deputies from the Wasco City Substation responded to the area of 7th and Oak Street in Wasco regarding an assault with a deadly weapon report.

When deputies arrived they determined the victim had several lacerations to the back area and a large contusion on the head. The victim was air lifted to Kern Medical Center for treatment.

During the investigation, deputies identified the suspect as a juvenile. The juvenile suspect later returned to the area, was arrested and booked into Juvenile Hall for assault with a deadly weapon and possession of marijuana.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness (661) 322-4040.