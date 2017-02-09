Wasco State Prison inmate death being investigated as a homicide

WASCO, Calif. - Wasco State Prison officials are investigating the death of an inmate as a possible homicide.

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, February 7, inmate Jason Morris, 43, was found unresponsive in his cell.

Staff tried to save his life, and an ambulance was called, but Morris was pronounced dead at 3:25 p.m.

Morris’ cellmate, age 36, has been identified as the suspect.

He was received into CDCR on February 1, 2017, with a sentence of 14 years for assault with a deadly weapon. His name is not being released while the investigation is taking place.

Morris was put into the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on November 8, 2016. He was serving two concurrent three-year sentences for lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 14 years old.