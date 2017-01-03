Weather could push up start time for Condors' Outdoor Classic

With potential storms coming into Kern County this weekend, the start time for the Outdoor Classic could be pushed up.

Bakersfield Condors officials have announced that the game, which is currently scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Saturday at Bakersfield College, could start as early as 1 p.m.

There could also be a time change for the NHL alumni-celebrity game, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday. 

The games are set to be played outdoors at Bakersfield College's Memorial Stadium. 

