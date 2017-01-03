Wendale Davis Foundation hosts middle school basketball tournament

6:36 PM, Jan 2, 2017

Annual basketball tournament aimed to keep kids busy

KERO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Wendale Davis Foundation hosted its 7th annual winter break middle school basketball tournament Monday to help get local kids off the streets and keep them busy during winter break.

Organizers said the tournament allows inner city kids something productive to do during their break.

The tournament is being held at Stone Creek Junior High and will continue through Tuesday.

The foundation was created after Wendale Davis was killed in 2006.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News