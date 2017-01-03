Wendale Davis Foundation hosts middle school basketball tournament
6:36 PM, Jan 2, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Wendale Davis Foundation hosted its 7th annual winter break middle school basketball tournament Monday to help get local kids off the streets and keep them busy during winter break.
Organizers said the tournament allows inner city kids something productive to do during their break.
The tournament is being held at Stone Creek Junior High and will continue through Tuesday.
The foundation was created after Wendale Davis was killed in 2006.