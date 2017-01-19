Woman hit by drunk driver in California City dies from her injuries at hospital

UPDATE (Jan. 19, 2017, 1:12 p.m.): The woman hit and killed has been identified as 36-year-old Cindy Ann Johnson. The suspect is 65-year-old Charles Philip Walker.

On January 18, 2017, around 7:53 p.m., California City police officers were called to reports of a person being hit by a car. The incident occurred on California City Boulevard, just west of Yerba Boulevard.

When they arrived, they discovered an adult female who had been hit by a vehicle. CCPD coordinated with the California City Fire Department to have the victim air lifted to an area hospital, and she was transported in critical condition.

Unfortunately, the victim died as a result of her injuries. CCPD worked closely with the family to provide them as much comfort under these tragic circumstances.

During the investigation, CCPD officers asked the driver of the vehicle that hit the woman to perform a series of Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.

Due to his test results and his driving, the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol over .08 Blood Alcohol Content and Gross Vehicular Manslaughter.

His total bail is set at $130,000.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case should contact the California City Police Department at (760) 373-8606.

