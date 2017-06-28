BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A woman is in critical condition this morning after she was shot in southwest Bakersfield Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on Parkwood Court, near McDonald Way.

Bakersfield police say the shooting may have started after an altercation between neighbors. When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

BPD says no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this shooting, call BPD at 327-7111.