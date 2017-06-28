Woman in critical condition after being shot in southwest Bakersfield

4:48 AM, Jun 28, 2017
5:54 AM, Jun 28, 2017

Woman shot in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A woman is in critical condition this morning after she was shot in southwest Bakersfield Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on Parkwood Court, near McDonald Way. 

Bakersfield police say the shooting may have started after an altercation between neighbors. When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. 

BPD says no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. 

If you have any information on this shooting, call BPD at 327-7111. 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News