Woman rescued from Taft house fire dies from her injuries

TAFT, Calif. - The coroner's office has identified 61-year-old Sally Saylor as the woman rescued from a Taft house fire that later died from her injuries.

The house fire on Wednesday, January 18, 2017, killed a dog on a home near Asher Avenue and Buena Vista Street. Two dogs were rescued, as well as Saylor, who was found unconscious inside suffering from burn injuries.

She was initially treated at San Joaquin Hospital but was later transported to Community Regional Medical Center for additional treatment where she was pronounced dead on January 20, 2017.

After a postmortem exam, the cause of death is thermal burns and the manner of death is accident.