Woman with cerebral palsy overcomes obstables

Pathpoint is an organization helping people with disabilities and has five locations throughout California including Bakersfield.

"We are a local non-profit that works with adults with disabilities and helps them get the chances they might not necessarily get on their own to help them become self-sufficient", said Jessica McGrath, Employment specialist.

The organization offers several programs including job placement. They helped Danielle Curran get an internship at San Joaquin Community Hospital.

"Jessica has tremendously helped me with her connections at the hospital which is a good foot in the door", said Curran.

Curran was born prematurely, at 7 1/2 months, which caused a brain bleed. Her parents were told she would never be able to walk or talk.

"We really didn't know what was in store for her, they followed her with MRI's and cat scans and eventually she was diagnosed with cerebral palsy", said Danielle's mother, Nancy Curran.

Danielle has been able to live a life that others thought was impossible.

"I don't think of myself as disabled I might have a few limitations but I try anything and everything at least I tried", said Curran.

"She's so eager to learn and help that she comes in twice a week and is here early and she comes in with a smile on her face", said Debbie Vandenburg, Volunteer services manager.

"I really enjoy working with the people and how they care for the patients and im really excited to see where its going to go", said Curran.