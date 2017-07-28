BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

Miriam Kann just turned 100-years-old.

And while that’s an achievement in itself, she was also a pioneer during world war two.

Miriam served her country when it needed her most and she answered the call.

“I saw a sign Uncle Sam needs you, I thought that is me,” Kann said.

More specifically, Miriam was one of the first women to volunteer for military service.

“When my girlfriend and I we reported there, they wouldn’t let me on because there were 500 fellas and he said no ladies so we had to report anyway and finally they made him take us because we were the only link trainer operators,” Kann said.

Miriam was a link trainer- she used the link flight simulator to train new pilots in both California and Washington State.

Her groundbreaking service as a woman in world war two even led to finding new love late in life…

While on her honor flight in 2013, Miriam met another veteran named jack.

“My boyfriend, I don’t know how old he is, I didn’t ask him, but he knows how old I am.”

Jack is 94-years-old and Miriam often jokes that she is robbing the cradle.

Miriam says she doesn’t consider her and Jack’s service as something special, but the best way she felt she could help during the war.

“It wasn’t something to be celebrated. Everyone was doing it and it was the thing to do,” Kann said.

Miriam celebrated her 100th birthday at her estate in Santa Cruz and she says her longevity might be genetic. Her mother lived to the age of 98.