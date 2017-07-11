Multiple Homes Burn in Taft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Multiple structures burned in Taft Sunday night at 11:45 P.M. according to Kern County Fire Department.

They received multiple calls reporting a home on fire. When they arrived on scene fire crews faced a 1,200 square foot single story home that 100 percent involved in the fire with homes on both sides catching on fire as well. Fire crews confirmed that all occupants of the homes had evacuated.

One additional home received major damage and a second home received minor damage before firefighters could fully put out the fire.

The local chapter of American Red Cross is assisting residents that were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire was due to an overloaded extension cord used in a bedroom.

No injures were reported.