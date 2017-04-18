NASA to broadcast world's first live 360-degree launch of rocket

NASA is giving you a unique way to watch Tuesday's Atlas 5 rocket launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. For the first time ever the space agency will broadcast a launch live online in 360 degrees.



You may have seen 360-degree video technology before on your Facebook newsfeed. However, live 360-degree video is a brand new technology.



NASA, United Launch Alliance and Orbital ATK are teaming up to take you virtually to the base of the rocket during launch.



The safe minimum viewing distance for any NASA launch is typically miles from the launch pad. The live 360-degree stream will allow you to get a pads-eye view.



The 360-degree live stream will be broadcast on NASA Television's YouTube channel starting ten minutes before the scheduled 11:11 a.m. EDT launch at youtube.com/nasatelevision.



To view the launch in 360 degrees, you will need to use a Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer or Opera browser that supports playback of 360-degree videos. You can also use the YouTube app on your smartphone.



The best way to view the launch will be through a virtual reality (VR) headset. Those lucky enough to own one will be able to look around and experience the launch as if they were standing on the Space Launch Complex-41.



Onboard the Atlas 5 rocket is Orbital ATK's Cygnus spacecraft, which will carry more than three tons of food, experiments and supplies to the astronauts on the International Space Station.



Orbital ATK christened its seventh Cygnus spacecraft to launch under its NASA contract the S.S. John Glenn in honor of America's first human to orbit Earth. Glenn passed away at the age of 95 last December