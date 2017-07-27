1 dead, 7 injured after 'Fireball' ride malfunctions at state fair in Ohio, report says

One person has died and seven others were injured when a "Fireball" ride malfunction Wednesday evening at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus, WCMH-TV reported.

The incident reportedly took place at 7:19 p.m. local time.

Among the seven injured, five are in critical condition.

The Ohio State Fair has confirmed that there has been an incident at the fair, but has not confirmed the severity of the incident.

Ohio Governor John Kasich has ordered all rides and attractions at the Ohio State Fair to shut down until all rides have been inspected.

Video contributed by an eyewitness shows medical personnel providing treatment to several riders.

Wednesday marked the opening day for the annual fair, which is held in Columbus. The fair is scheduled to run through Aug. 6.