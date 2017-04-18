10-year-old girl hit by stray bullet, man killed in New Jersey shooting

A man is dead and a 10-year-old girl remains hospitalized after being shot in the stomach while caught in the crossfire in a Jersey City, New Jersey shooting on Easter, authorities said Monday.

Two men on bikes, and wearing ski masks, approached an intersection around 10 p.m. Sunday and opened fire.

Jimmy Gregory, 19, of Jersey City, was shot and killed at the scene, according to prosecutors, who did not say why he may have been targeted.

A 10-year-old girl sitting in a nearby vehicle was shot in the stomach by a stray bullet, according to police. She is not believed to have any relation to the man who was killed.

The girl underwent surgery overnight and remained in the hospital Monday.

Two men have been arrested: Corey Pickett, 21, of Jersey City; and Jonathan Ferrera, 21, of Jersey City. Ski masks, guns, and two bicycles were recovered from the scene, police said.

The pair faces charges of murder, attempted murder, firearms violations, resisting arrest and hindering apprehension, prosecutors said. They are schedule to appear in court on Tuesday.