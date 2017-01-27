$100,000 Ferrari honesty social experiment

Light fog
How would YOU react if you saw someone leave a briefcase full of money on the ground?
A social experiment tackles that very issue – see who gives the suitcase back, and who tries to walk away with it.
The experiment has surprisingly mixed results. Watch it below!
Some Chinese immigrants are striving to become American citizens within Chicago's self-contained Chinatown.
A group of scientists base the clock on the state of nuclear weapons, climate change, biotechnology and emerging technology around the world.
British Prime Minister Theresa May gifted a drinking cup to President Donald Trump.
Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto posted a video message on Facebook after President Donald Trump signed an order for the border project.