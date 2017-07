TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - An Orlando teenager is set for life after winning the top prize in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.



Daniela Leon Ruz is just 18 years old, but she will receive $26,000 a year for the duration of her life after claiming the winning ticket at the Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose annual payments instead of one-time $410,000 lump sum.





Leon Ruz bought the $1 A Week For Life scratch-off game ticket from a Publix grocery store in Orlando.



The investment turned out to be a good one. The prize has a minimum guarantee of twenty years or $520,000 before taxes.



Her winning ticket is one of six top prizes of $500 a week for life. Lottery officials say the overall odds of winning a top prize is more than one-in-five million. The game launched on July 3.