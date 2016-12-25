2016 celebrity deaths: A look back at those we lost this year

Prince, Bowie, Ali among icons who passed away

Clint Davis
6:16 AM, Dec 15, 2016
4:21 AM, Dec 25, 2016

Some of the notable people who passed away in 2016 are shown here, including Muhammad Ali, Pat Summitt, David Bowie, Merle Haggard, Prince and Gwen Ifil. Look through our gallery for a full list of the year's most stunning deaths.

Celebrity deaths almost always feel like a punch to the gut. Suddenly finding out that one of your heroes is gone is a shock no matter how old they may have been.

This year, the world saw some of its icons pass away. Athletes like Muhammad Ali and Arnold Palmer, musicians like Prince and David Bowie, actors like Alan Rickman and Doris Roberts, writers like Elie Wiesel and Edward Albee, and political groundbreakers like Janet Reno and John Glenn all left us in 2016.

The world also was shocked to lose young stars like Jose Fernandez, Joe McKnight and Anton Yelchin, all of who died before turning 30.

