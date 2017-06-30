22 White House aides are making max salary of $180,000 a year

(CNN) -- The White House released its annual report to Congress Friday detailing the salaries of President Donald Trump's Executive Office staff.

Twenty-two staff members are earning the maximum of $179,700, including chief strategist Steve Bannon, counselor Kellyanne Conway, chief of staff Reince Priebus, senior policy adviser Stephen Miller, White House counsel Donald McGahn, press secretary Sean Spicer, social media director Dan Scavino, and Office of Public Liaison Communications Director Omarosa Manigault.

Sixteen staffers earned the maximum salary under President Barack Obama, according to last year's annual report.

Trump's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who are both White House advisers did not draw salaries. Meanwhile Trump's top economic adviser, former Goldman Sachs executive Gary Cohn, is paid a $30,000 salary.

The full 16-page document can be viewed here.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.