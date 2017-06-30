3 charged in connection of home invasion, sexual assault of woman in Georgia

Three people are accused of using a stun gun and boiling water to rape a woman in front of her children in the woman's home on May 12, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

According to the paper, three individuals, 17-year-old Francisco Palencia, 19-year-old Josue Ramirez and an unnamed 15-year-old female, were recently charged in connection to the incident, and will face a judge next week. The charges include home invasion, rape, aggravated sodomy, kidnapping, aggravated battery and cruelty to children.

Police told the Journal-Constitution that the woman arrived home to her apartment at 3:30 a.m. on May 12 during a burglary in process. That's when two of the suspects allegedly stunned the woman and threw boiling water at her before committing the sexual assault.

The woman was said to have had two young children with her during the incident.

The suspects allegedly cut out a screen and opened an unlocked glass door. The woman claimed that she was missing a jewelry box, school ID and German shepherd puppy.

