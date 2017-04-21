5 rumors surrounding AMBER Alert case of Elizabeth Thomas

A report filed by her father also explained that she had told her friends she was “scared” of Cummins and felt that she was “in over her head.” The report went on to say Cummins even threatened her with "repercussions" at school in order for her to go out with him.
Rumor 3: Cummins raped Elizabeth.
Fact: It's unclear exactly what kind of sexual contact took place between the pair, but Cummins has not been charged with rape.
Cummins is facing three charges: aggravated kidnapping, sexual contact with a minor, and transporting a minor across state lines to have sexual intercourse.
Rumor 4: Elizabeth and Tad were found in a commune.
Fact: Investigators were looking into the possibility they were crossing the border. However, it was never proven if the pair tried to do so. It remains unclear where exactly the pair traveled or why they ended up in California.