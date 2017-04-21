5 shocking revelations from Tad Cummins' case

Tad Cummins -- the school teacher apprehended in the abduction of a 15-year-old student -- allegedly borrowed his wife's car under the guise of going to a job interview before fleeing. It's just one of the surprising revelations from the federal criminal complaint against Cummins in the sensational case.

The car

On March 13, Cummins told his wife he needed to borrow her Nissan Rogue to go for a job interview at the Williamson County Medical Center.

Cummins' wife later returned home to discover a note from her husband, in which he said he was heading to Virginia Beach or Washington to "clear his head." He said he would return and told his wife not to call police.

"Subsequent investigation revealed that Cummins had no scheduled interview," the complaint said.

The loan

Shortly after Cummins disappeared with one of his students, Tennessee authorities discovered that he had falsified information on an application for a $4,500 title loan.

Cummins' wife told authorities on March 14 that her husband wanted to get the loan "to meet their financial needs during his suspension from work without pay." He was suspended for his interactions at school with the student. Cummins' wife also said the money from the loan, two handguns, clothes and toiletry items were missing after he left.

The pills

Cummins had been prescribed Cialis -- a drug used to treat erectile dysfunction, his wife told investigators. He obtained two refills of Cialis before leaving town.

The one-bed motel-rooms

Investigators found out that Cummins booked rooms at Super 8 motels in Oklahoma City and in Guymon, Oklahoma, in March. Employees at both properties told investigators each room had one bed.

The purchases

Cummins and the student visited a Wal-Mart when they were in Oklahoma. In Guymon, Cummins bought women's razors, chocolates, and a "commonly used lubricant for sexual intercourse," according to the complaint.