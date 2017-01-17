Betty White celebrates 95th birthday

Light fog
HI: 54°
LO: 34°
HI: 63°
LO: 43°
HI: 59°
LO: 47°
STUDIO CITY, CA - JANUARY 16: Actress Betty White poses at the celebration of her 93rd birthday on the set of "Hot in Cleveland" held at CBS Studios - Radford on January 16, 2015 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images for TV Land)
Iconic actress Betty White celebrates her 95th birthday on Tuesday and despite having such a long life and career, there may be a few things you might not know about her.
For instance, did you know that Betty White:
Watch the video below to learn more about this entertainment legend.
The contentious election for European Parliament president has gotten little attention in Europe, which doesn't bode well for the future of the EU.
Both Israel and Palestine are absent from Paris peace talks aimed at a "two-state solution" to settle decades of conflict.
Paris officials have proposed more than $300 million in renovations.
Refugees and migrants at a camp on the Greek island of Lesbos are suffering from wintry conditions and poor shelter.