9 wounded in Ohio club shooting, police say

A shooting at an after-hours club in Ohio left nine people injured early Sunday, police said.

Two people were in stable condition at OSU Medical Center, and two people were in critical condition at Grant Medical Center, WBNS reports. The five other victims also were at Grant.

According to Columbus police, five victims are female, and four are male. The department had no information on the shooter or shooters. As of early Sunday afternoon, all nine victims remained in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Columbus Police also released the names of the nine victims being treated for gunshot wounds: Sharda Hall, 25; Brooklyn Bradley, 20; Diamond Harris 33; Ja'Voughn Henderson, 22; Cornecia Pruitt, 25; Keante McGrew 31; Kaadijah Travis, 23; William Boswell, 27; and Jawaun McCrae, 20.

Police received calls reporting the shooting at the club, in northeast Columbus, at 3:20 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities said that so far, victims said that either they did not see anything, or did not want to cooperate with investigators.