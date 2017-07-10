A campsite is changing the way people work

SAN FRANCISCO -

It’s said the more time you spend outside, the happier and healthier you are. For many working Americans it can be difficult getting outside in the middle of the workday, especially when you live in a big city with limited space. However, in San Francisco they have created an outdoor oasis retrofitted into an office space. It’s called Campsyte.

The once unused parking lot in the SoMa district of San Francisco was transformed into a campsite. It was created by Niki Choo and Dennis Wong. The space includes, campers, tents, a fire pit and an outdoor café.

Wong says, not a lot of people have outdoor space in the city and this gives them a place to enjoy the outdoor life style.

“We’re really excited about what we’ve built a space that’s really inspired by the outdoors and bringing people together in an outdoor setting that is very familiar and brings a nostalgic feeling back by camping and hanging out by the fire pit.”

Choo used to study psychology and says this space was also created to help working people find inspiration and get their creative juices flowing.

Choo says, “they also like to escape on their own so they have the opportunity to do quiet work or deep work.”

The tents at Campsyte are used for individuals to work, but the campers can hold 4 to 6 workers. The campers are their version of a conference room. Each camper has a white board, a monitor and seating.

Choo and Wong say, Campsyte isn’t meant to replace the office, it was created to be a place to be a getaway for people to work remote and clear their mind.

Both Choo and Wong hope this has a positive impact on workers and they also hope it shows the city how to use unused space and create it into something meaningful.