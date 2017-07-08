Actor Nelsan Ellis, best known for role in 'True Blood,' dies at 39

Actor Nelsan Ellis, who played the role of Lafayette Reynolds in the hit HBO show "True Blood" died on Saturday at the age of 39, ABC News reports.

Ellis' manager told ABC News that Ellis died of complications from heart failure.

True Blood ran from 2008 through 2014. Since then, Ellis joined the cast of the CBS drama "Elementary."

"Nelsan Ellis was truly remarkable," Ellis' True Blood co-star Stephen Moyer wrote on Twitter. "A brilliant, charismatic, intelligent, soulful, wonderful dude. This is just completely tragic."