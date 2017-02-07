Actress Jenna Fischer returns to Chili's; company provides hilarious response

"The Office" aficionados might remember when Jenna Fischer's character Pam Beesly Halpert was kicked out of a Chili's restaurant during a company awards ceremony on the showcased what it's like to work for the fictional paper company Dunder Mifflin.

After an 11-year ban, Fischer and her "The Office" character are welcomed back to the restaurant chain, Chili's president said in a statement.

On Monday, Fischer tweeted a photo outside of a Chili's location asking fans, "Should I try to go in?"

Fischer played a lead role in the NBC sitcom "The Office." In the first episode of Season 2, Fischer's character was banned from Chili's for over consumption. The sitcom aired on NBC from 2005 to 2013, and still is seen on syndication and Netflix.

"Effective immediately, Chili’s Grill & Bar has removed the longstanding ban on a Scranton, Pennsylvania woman who allegedly caused a disturbance during a company awards party held at a Chili’s near the Pennsylvania town of Scranton," Chili's said in a statement on Tuesday.

"After reviewing the good conduct of Pam, I have decided to lift the now 11-year ban," said Kelli Valade, President of Chili's. "Pam is an inspiration to many and we welcome her with open arms."

Fischer was happy about the response.