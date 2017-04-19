Adidas apologizes for 'you survived' Boston Marathon email

Adidas personnel tried to write an email congratulating competitors for completing the arduous Boston Marathon this week.

Instead the company congratulated those who "survived" the Boston Marathon and apparently forgot about the 2013 tragedy at the race.

Adidas apologized for "an insensitive email subject line."

Three people were killed and 260 more people were injured at the 2013 Boston Marathon after two bombs exploded near the finish line, according to the BBC. At least two survivors from the attack completed the 2017 race, according to the BBC.

Adidas had a tweet pinned on Wednesday morning with a message that began with "We are incredibly sorry."

Adidas is the official sponsor of the Boston Marathon.