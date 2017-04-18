After injury, zoo decides to pull April's 'Giraffe Cam'

On Monday, April injured her leg. The zoo said following April's injury that emails from concerned viewers to the Animal Adventure Park have caused the organization's servers to be bogged down.
"April had a small twist of her leg today which has her favoring it. This is not unheard of in such long legged animals. Dr Tim was on site and all is well," the Animal Adventure Park said. "We appreciate concern but the bogging down of email servers and other platforms is the exact reason the giraffe cam will need be pulled."
The zoo said it appreciates the concerns of viewers, but it has affected operations.