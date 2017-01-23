Air Force base in Arizona on lockdown

Light rain
HI: 54°
LO: 42°
HI: 55°
LO: 40°
LO: 37°
TUCSON - Davis-Monthan Air Force Base is on lockdown Monday morning due to unconfirmed reports of gunshots.
Donald Trump spoke Sunday to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, likely about moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.
Robots are increasingly becoming a part of everyday life, and some officials want legal protections if something goes wrong.
After his extradition to the US from Mexico, drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman Loera pleaded not guilty to a 17-count indictment.
An avalanche buried the Hotel Rigopiano in central Italy Wednesday.