If you have little ones at home, you’re not going want to miss the chance to get 55 percent off Huggies diapers.

This promotion applies to diapers sized 2 through 6. Here are a the diaper sizes and counts that are eligible for the Prime Day discount:

Size , 246 count

Size 3, 222 count

Size 4, 192 count

Size 5, 172 count

Size 6, 140 count

Let’s take a box of 172-count size 5 diapers as an example. Before the discount, they’ll run you $34.39.

Add in the Prime Day 30 percent off promotion (discount taken at checkout) and save $10.32. Sign up for Amazon’s Subscribe & Save option (you can always cancel later) and get an additional 20 percent off. PLUS, Huggies is offering a $2 off coupon that you can click to apply, which in turn bring your grand total down to $15.19 before taxes.

Check out the diaper deal here.

With Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, though if you sign up for subscribe and save your diapers may not arrive for 10 days (as was the case with my recent order).

If you break it down by diaper, this deal will get your cost down to 9 cents per diaper. Pretty sweet!

Amazon Prime Day 2017 runs from July 10 at 9 p.m. ET until July 12 at 3 a.m. ET. Check out some of the best Prime Day deals on the site and some of the best Prime Day deals for parents.

Disclaimer: The E.W. Scripps Company gets commissions for purchases through links in this story.