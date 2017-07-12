Where are America's nicest drivers? Survey ranks states by road manners

A new survey is taking New York drivers to task for their manners behind the wheel.

Kars4Kids, a national nonprofit that focuses on road safety, surveyed drivers in every U.S. state, asking about their behavior in various driving situations. Questions included use of turn signals, parking lot etiquette and how one responds to being tailgated.

The results showed drivers in the western United States — including Hawaii and Alaska — were the most polite in general. Drivers over the age of 50 tended to be more courteous and also that women were more courteous than men.

Taken state-by-state, drivers in Idaho were the most polite, while drivers in New York were the rudest.

See some of the results below.

States with politest drivers

Idaho New Mexico Oregon Montana Alaska

States with rudest drivers

New York South Carolina Arkansas Louisiana Wisconsin

Click here to see the full study.