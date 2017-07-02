Amtrak train derails in Washington state

CNN
3:46 PM, Jul 2, 2017
55 mins ago
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

An Amtrak train has derailed in Washington state near the Chambers Bay golf course in University Place.

Multiple agencies have responded to the scene, including the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, which said there are no reports of major injuries.

The West Pierce Fire Department said 250 passengers were on board the Amtrak train when four cars derailed.

None of the train cars ended up in the water.

Officials are moving the injured to the marina.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

US | World News