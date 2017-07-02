Amtrak train derails in Washington state

Fair
An Amtrak train has derailed in Washington state near the Chambers Bay golf course in University Place.
Multiple agencies have responded to the scene, including the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, which said there are no reports of major injuries.
The West Pierce Fire Department said 250 passengers were on board the Amtrak train when four cars derailed.
None of the train cars ended up in the water.
Officials are moving the injured to the marina.
#GigHarbor PD patrol boat assisting at scene of train derailment at Chambers Bay/Steilacoom area. pic.twitter.com/ni4YareJOX— Gig Harbor Police (@GigHarborPolice) July 2, 2017
Iraqi forces say they have surrounded ISIS fighters in Mosul and that the city could soon be liberated from ISIS control.
Over 83,000 migrants have arrived in Italy this year, and now the country is considering closing some of its ports to slow the flow of asylum seekers.
Support for retaining EU citizenship was even higher among younger Brits.
Despite criticism from outside the country, 75 percent of Filipino citizens approve of their president.