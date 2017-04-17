An original Frank Lloyd Wright house is for sale In Minnesota

If you dream of living in an original, untouched Frank Lloyd Wright home, then buckle up. A 90-year-old couple is finally selling their home that the architect designed for them back in the 1950s.

And you could be the lucky buyer… as long as you have $1.395 million to spend.

The Minnesota home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and is part of 3.77 “extremely private acres at the end of a quiet cul de sac” in St. Louis Park, just a few miles from downtown Minneapolis.

The house itself is 2,647 square feet and full of vaulted ceilings and huge floor-to-ceiling windows. The floors throughout the entire house are done in Frank Lloyd Wright’s signature hue—Cherokee Red.

Wright started the project in 1958, but construction was completed after his death in 1960. He designed almost all of the furniture and fixtures in the house.

The house also has a finished basement, which is rare in a Frank Lloyd Wright home.

RELATED: 10 Incredible Beach Houses You Can Rent For A Cheap Family Vacation

The house has many of the classic FLW features, including an enormous great room with a stunning fireplace. Coldwell Banker It also has dining chairs, lamps, and cabinet pulls created from original designs by the architect. Coldwell Banker

And just look at these stunning views—you could hardly find a more gorgeous property, no matter what season it is.

Though $1.359 million is certainly a chunk of change, especially in Minneapolis, this might turn out to be a good investment. In 2015, some of Wright’s most famous works were nominated as UNESCO World Heritage sites.

RELATED: 15 Breathtaking Under-The-Radar Destinations To Put On Your Travel Bucket List

The group, which included Fallingwater, Taliesin West, and Unity Temple, was slated for later consideration, which means the properties will most likely be resubmitted this year.

Translation: if you bide your time (and with a little luck), the value of this property could skyrocket.



But for now, it’s just a gorgeous house on a beautiful piece of land. Whether you love Frank Lloyd Wright specifically or are just an architecture buff, this is one open house you won’t want to miss.

Enjoy this little video to get a full tour of the house: