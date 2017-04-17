An original Frank Lloyd Wright house is for sale In Minnesota

The house itself is 2,647 square feet and full of vaulted ceilings and huge floor-to-ceiling windows. The floors throughout the entire house are done in Frank Lloyd Wright’s signature hue—Cherokee Red.
And just look at these stunning views—you could hardly find a more gorgeous property, no matter what season it is.
Though $1.359 million is certainly a chunk of change, especially in Minneapolis, this might turn out to be a good investment. In 2015, some of Wright’s most famous works were nominated as UNESCO World Heritage sites.