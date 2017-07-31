Anthony Scaramucci fired as White House Communications Director

President Donald Trump has removed White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci from his position, reports say.

Scaramucci was hired as the communications director just 10 days ago. His short tenure included a controversial profane rant to the New Yorker.

Scaramucci is the third high-profile member of the Trump administration to leave his position in the past 10 days. Former White House Press Secretary announced his resignation on July 21, and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus resigned on Friday. 

More on this as it develops.

