Baby leopard cubs make debut at German zoo

Fair
HI: 98°
LO: 70°
Male Amur leopard cubs (Panthera pardus orientalis), also known as the Manchurian leopard, explore their enclosure in the zoo in Leipzig, Germany, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. The leopards born on April 22, 2017, have no names yet.
One of the male Amur leopard cubs (Panthera pardus orientalis), also known as the Manchurian leopard, explores his enclosure besides his mother Mia in the zoo in Leipzig, Germany, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. The leopards born on April 22, 2017, have no names yet. Picture taken through glass pane.
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Two Amur leopard cubs have made their public debut at the zoo in the German city of Leipzig. Now the search is on for their names.
Mother Mia kept a close eye Tuesday on her two sons, who were born April 22 and now weigh more than 4 kilos (8.8 pounds) each.
The zoo says it has received some 1,700 name suggestions for the cubs. It is offering online voters a choice of five pairs of names:
Voting is open until July 5.
If you've ever wondered what the Great Barrier Reef is worth, this new report can tell you.
Russia's longtime ambassador to the U.S. might be stepping down from the role, but the country's foreign ministry won't confirm anything yet.
Arconic says it'll stop selling Reynobond PE panels for use in high-rise buildings.
The Conservative Party's deal with the Democratic Unionist Party won't be cheap.