Baby leopard cubs make debut at German zoo

Adorable cubs don't have names yet

Associated Press
4:52 AM, Jun 27, 2017

Male Amur leopard cubs (Panthera pardus orientalis), also known as the Manchurian leopard, explore their enclosure in the zoo in Leipzig, Germany, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. The leopards born on April 22, 2017, have no names yet.

Jens Meyer
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

One of the male Amur leopard cubs (Panthera pardus orientalis), also known as the Manchurian leopard, explores his enclosure besides his mother Mia in the zoo in Leipzig, Germany, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. The leopards born on April 22, 2017, have no names yet. Picture taken through glass pane.

Jens Meyer
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Two Amur leopard cubs have made their public debut at the zoo in the German city of Leipzig. Now the search is on for their names.

Mother Mia kept a close eye Tuesday on her two sons, who were born April 22 and now weigh more than 4 kilos (8.8 pounds) each.

The zoo says it has received some 1,700 name suggestions for the cubs. It is offering online voters a choice of five pairs of names:

  • Xanto and Tikhon
  • Amgun and Amasar
  • Akeno and Zivon
  • Marik and Majak
  • Yerik and Yasuo.

Voting is open until July 5.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

US | World News