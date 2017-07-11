Bacon used in hate crime at Islamic center in Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Rutherford County (Tenn.) Sheriff's detectives have asked for the public's help in their search for the person[s] who vandalized the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro.

Employees found a spray painted message on two walls and bacon draped over the door handles of the school's entrance.

The messages were painted on the east side of the building and concrete on the basketball court. They read, "We are vandal group," and "F*** Allah."

Detectives said they were investigating it as a hate crime and have talked with federal authorities about the crime.



“We are looking for anyone with information about people who may have talked about defiling the mosque,” Detective Dan Goodwin said.



The Tennessee Democratic Party released the following statement in response to the crime:

“The vandalism at the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro is inexcusable and cannot be tolerated. We’re all Tennesseans - no matter who we are, what we look like, or where we live - and everyone who makes this state their home should feel safe to worship as they wish without being harassed. The Tennessee Democratic Party condemns this and any attacks on people of any religion and calls on all leaders in this state to make it clear that there is no place for this type of persecution in our society.” - Mary Mancini

A statement was also released by the Rutherford County Democratic Party: